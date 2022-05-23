SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after a house fire broke out Monday morning on Woodrow Avenue in Suffolk.

Suffolk firefighters were called to the fire in the 100 block of Woodrow Avenue, at Cedar Street in the southeastern part of the city, at 6:03 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home.

The occupant of the house had evacuated before crews arrived and no injuries were reported. The house sustained heavy damage and the occupant will be displaced.

Firefighters say the fire was under control at 6:25 a.m. and the cause is still under investigation.