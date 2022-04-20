SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man has been displaced following a house fire in Suffolk Wednesday.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a home in the 5600 block of Nathaniel Street in Belleville Meadows around 12:40 p.m.

The first unit arrived on scene about five minutes later and found “light to moderate” smoke coming from the home.

Crews found a fire that was moving from the kitchen area to another room. No one was inside.

The fire was marked under control at 12:59 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but a man has been displaced.

The cause of the fire was cooking-related, Suffolk officials said.