SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One man has been displaced following a house fire in Suffolk Wednesday.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a home in the 5600 block of Nathaniel Street in Belleville Meadows around 12:40 p.m.
The first unit arrived on scene about five minutes later and found “light to moderate” smoke coming from the home.
Crews found a fire that was moving from the kitchen area to another room. No one was inside.
The fire was marked under control at 12:59 p.m.
No injuries were reported, but a man has been displaced.
The cause of the fire was cooking-related, Suffolk officials said.