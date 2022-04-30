SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person died following an early Saturday morning crash in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Police, first responders were sent to a call for a single-vehicle crash around 5:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Pruden Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the vehicle overturned. An adult occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person inside the vehicle sustained injuries and was treated at the scene. The extent of the second person’s injuries has not yet been released.

The name of the deceased victim will be notified following the notification of their next of kin.

PublicWorks crews are currently on the scene setting up lane adjustments and lane closures. Officials say there will be alternating traffic in place in the area for several hours as police investigate the cause of the crash.