1 dead after overnight crash on Portsmouth Blvd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person died following an overnight crash in Suffolk.
According to police, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.
Authorities confirmed that one person died following the crash.
As of 1:30 a.m., two eastbound lanes on Portsmouth Boulevard are closed due to the crash. Police are expected to be on the scene for several hours.
The crash remains under investigation.
