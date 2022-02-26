1 dead after overnight crash on Portsmouth Blvd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person died following an overnight crash in Suffolk.

According to police, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Authorities confirmed that one person died following the crash.

As of 1:30 a.m., two eastbound lanes on Portsmouth Boulevard are closed due to the crash. Police are expected to be on the scene for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.