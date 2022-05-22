SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating what caused an overnight crash that killed one person and injured four others in Suffolk.

According to police, they responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, they found five people involved in the crash, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other four were sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.

