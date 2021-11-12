1 dead, 2 seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash near Godwin Bridge in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person died and two others were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the crash at 5:26 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bridge Road near the Godwin Bridge.

Police said an adult passenger of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A second occupant of that vehicle was seriously injured. Another person in the other vehicle also sustained severe injuries.

Both injured people were taken to local hospitals, police said.

The name of the person who died is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Public Works set up detours in the area of Bridge Road and Crittenden Road as well as Bridge Road and Bennetts Pasture Road.

The area of the fatal crash was expected to be closed for several hours as authorities investigated.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.