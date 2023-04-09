SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead and another is injured in a crash in Suffolk on Sunday morning, police say.

On April 9, around 10:56 a.m. dispatch received a call that an SUV had run off the road, hit a guardrail and traveled through a median into oncoming traffic.

The SUV hit a car that was traveling on Bridge Road that had just exited from SR-164.

An investigation determined that only two vehicles were involved.

The SUV was occupied by two people and the car was occupied by one person.

All occupants of both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the drivers later succumbed to their injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.