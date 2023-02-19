SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was critically injured in a fire that happened late Saturday night.

On February 18 around 10:56 p.m., Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on the 100 block of Bosley Avenue.

Fire on Bosley Avenue in Suffolk (Photo Courtesy: SFR) Fire on Bosley Avenue in Suffolk (Photo Courtesy: SFR)

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from a two-story residential building.

Two people were able to exit the residence before fire crews arrived, one person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and one pet was rescued from the second floor.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what started the fire.