SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police said they arrested a person after a short pursuit involving a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk officials said they were notified by the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen vehicle in the area of eastbound Route 58/Holland Road Thursday afternoon.

The notification came through around 2:15 p.m.

Suffolk police located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver did not stop and instead fled.

A short pursuit began on eastbound Route 58. The vehicle was then found abandoned in a neighborhood by Pitchkelle Road.

Police officers were able to take the suspect into custody after a brief search.

Police did not release the identity of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.