Suffolk woman set fire to apartment building Sunday morning, authorities say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have arrested a Suffolk woman who they said set fire to her apartment building early Sunday on Wellons Street.

28-year-old Miesha Tierra Fenner has been charged with burning or destroying occupied dwelling and attempt to commit non-capital offense. She’s in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Authorities say she was a resident of the apartment building, which caught fire around 3 a.m. The Suffolk Fire Marshal and Suffolk Police Department ruled the incident as suspicious on Sunday and announced the arrest on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported but nine people were displaced.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.