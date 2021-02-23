Suffolk woman forced children to sleep outdoors in tent, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk woman faces 15 child neglect charges after police say she forced two children to sleep in a tent outdoors, regardless of weather conditions.

Tiffany Alexandra Antonucci, 52, was arrested on Monday after police responded to the 500 block of Valor Court for a welfare call about the alleged abuse.

Officers say they found that two male juveniles were forced to sleep outdoors in the tent as a form of punishment. They also said living conditions in the home were in poor condition.

Antonucci was charged with 5 counts of abuse and neglect of children, 5 counts of cruelty and injuries to children and 5 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police didn’t say how long the alleged abuse took place, but said the juveniles were not injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

Antonucci was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.