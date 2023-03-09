SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police, with the help of police in Virginia Beach and Philadelphia, are investigating a murder-suicide Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called in reference to a wellness check around 7:52 a.m. in the 100 block of Bute St. Family members of Karen Glover arrived at the residence prior to the police and found her suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say Glover was pronounced dead at the scene by Suffolk Fire/EMS.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Karen’s estranged husband, 60-year-old Kevin Glover of Virginia Beach, had arrived at the home, forced himself in, and shot Karen several times.

Police say Kevin then left the home and drove to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia police say Kevin was found in his vehicle suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.