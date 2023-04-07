SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk Public Schools teacher is in custody after police say she straw purchased more than a dozen guns.

Jennifer Nicole McDonald-Awolowo was arrested on Thursday, the Suffolk Police Department announced. She’s charged with 12 felony counts of purchasing a firearm and providing it to an ineligible person, and being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation, which began when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) notified investigators about the suspicious purchases, is still ongoing.

No other details in the case have been released by police, including who she was allegedly buying the guns for.

McDonald-Awolowo is still currently employed at Forest Glen Middle School as of Friday.

