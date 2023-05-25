SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Suffolk is hosting three open houses in June. The city is seeking input and feedback that will be used to update its comprehensive plan, “Suffolk 2045.”

The Suffolk 2045 Comprehensive Plan is a long-range guide to include land use, housing, transportation, parks and open space and economic development.

The open houses are scheduled for these dates and locations:

June 14, 3 – 7 p.m. – Hilton Garden Inn, 100 E. Constance Road

June 15, 3 – 7 p.m. – Hub 757, 6801 Bridgeway Drive

June 24, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – City Hall, 442 W. Washington Street

The Open House format allows attendees to drop in at any time, at their convenience.

All of the events are the same. There will be display boards showing ideas for the 2045 Comprehensive Plan. Brief presentations will be made at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on June 14 and 15, and at 9:30 a.m. on June 24.

City of Suffolk image City of Suffolk image

Although it is a drop-in format, the city requests residents register in advance at this link.

If you’re unable to attend any of the three scheduled sessions, beginning June 14, all materials will be available on the project website at along with an opportunity to provide comments.

The city says the planning process for Suffolk 2045 will be completed by the end of this year.