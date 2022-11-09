SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department will be collecting new and unwrapped toys for the Salvation Army’s ‘Toys for Tots’ program.

It wants people to help ‘Stuff the Police Car’ from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 at both Walmart locations in the city – at 1200 N. Main St. and at 6259 College Dr. in North Suffolk.

Officers will be at both sites to collect the toys.

The department noted that last year’s event helped make the holidays special for many children, and with their help, they hope to do it again.