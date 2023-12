SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk Police sergeant was arrested earlier this week and faces multiple charges.

The city confirmed that Hector Rosario Jr. was arrested Dec. 5 and is facing the following charges: one count forging and utter a public document, one count computer fraud and one count obtaining money under false pretenses.

He is placed on administrative leave without pay, according to the city’s statement.

This is an ongoing investigation.