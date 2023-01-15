SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man allegedly robbed the North Main Street Happy Shopper at gunpoint Sunday afternoon and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, Suffolk Police said.

Around 3:30 p.m., Suffolk Police responded to the Happy Shopper business at 715 N. Main St. for a report of an armed robbery. Officers learned a man entered the store and pointed a black handgun at the clerk and demanded money, police said.

A man allegedly robbed the North Main Street Happy Shopper at gunpoint Sunday afternoon and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, Suffolk Police said. (Photo – Suffolk Police)

A man allegedly robbed the North Main Street Happy Shopper at gunpoint Sunday afternoon and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, Suffolk Police said. (Photo – Suffolk Police)

A man allegedly robbed the North Main Street Happy Shopper at gunpoint Sunday afternoon and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, Suffolk Police said. (Photo – Suffolk Police)

The man left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen getting into a gray four-door sedan, police said.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police via its website at www.suffolkva.us/spd or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also go to P3Tips.com.