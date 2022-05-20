SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are one scene investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Friday morning.

Police say they received multiple calls for shots fired around 12:49 a.m. in the 600 block of East Washington Street near the Sunoco gas station and Ding Wing supermarket.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located 29-year-old man who was shot.

The man was treated on scene and transported a local hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.