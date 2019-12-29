Suffolk officials haul train traffic to investigate possible hazmat incident

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to two locations related to a possible hazmat incident involving a Norfolk Southern freight train Saturday evening.

Dispatchers were notified of the incident at 8:51 p.m.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Chuck Knight said that a Norfolk Southern train stopped at Lake Meade Drive and Lake Cahoon Road. This, after two workers on the train became ill after the train reportedly passed through what was described as a “mist,” at the Saratoga Street rail crossing.

Officials say following medical assessment and treatment the two workers were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

As a result, train traffic was stopped at these locations while the incident was investigated, officials said.

Norfolk Southern officials called in a private hazmat company to evaluate the train before releasing it to continue traveling.

Fire and Rescue officials along with a representative from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Hazmat Team responded to the area of Saratoga Street and did not find any sign of the noted mist.

The incident remains under investigation.

