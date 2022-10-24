SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is wanted after police say a Hampton man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night.

Police say it happened on Hollywood Avenue, right off Kecoughtan Road in Hampton, just after 6 p.m.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for the life-threatening injury.

The investigation so far showed the victim and suspect, who knew each other, were inside of a vehicle when a fight started. The victim tried to exit the vehicle when he was eventually stabbed by the suspect, police say.

The suspect, 25-year-old Samuel Clark, is wanted for one count of aggravated malicious wounding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.