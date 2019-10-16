Suffolk man seeking to have rape conviction overturned has case heard by state appeals court

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Court of Appeals decided to hear more about the case involving Martrell Beamon, who was convicted of rape, but continues to maintain his innocence.

Beamon was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison. 10 On Your Side has been following this case for years.

In between his conviction and sentencing, Beamon’s attorney, Steven Washington, said he had new information that could prove Beamon was innocent.

Washington said it was a signed confession written by the victim saying the rape never happened. Attorney Gregory Matthews explained why they had the hearing on Wednesday.

“The Court of Appeals granted a writ and the main issue was whether or not the circuit court of Suffolk had jurisdiction to hear a particular issue. The court ruled that it did not, we thought the court did,” Matthews said.

The three court of appeals judges heard both sides, and will now make a decision.

“I was hoping the case would remand it back for a new trial, but we’ll have to see what the court of appeals decides to do,” Matthews said.

What if the court rules against Beamon?

“I can appeal it to the Supreme Court if my client wants me to do so, and if they rule against the attorney general, the attorney general could appeal it to the Supreme Court,” Matthews said.

The decision could take anywhere from 2 to 5 weeks.