SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man who allegedly fired shots into a pair of North Main Street businesses in Suffolk Monday has been arrested and faces a number of charges.

Jarred Friesz, 20, of Suffolk, faces two charges of shooting into an occupied building, and has also been charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place and disorderly conduct.

At 7:31 p.m. Monday, Suffolk Emergency Communications received notification of shots fired in the 1200 block of North Main Street, and Suffolk Police said that when they arrived, they found two businesses, Mattress Firm and Tobacco and Vape, had been struck by gunfire. Police said no injuries were reported.

Friesz is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail, and the incident remains under investigation.

Friesz has a hearing scheduled in Suffolk General District Court at 10 a.m. April 4.