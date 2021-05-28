Suffolk joins regional sidewalk campaign for keeping waterways clean

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Suffolk is participating in the regional sidewalk campaign for keeping waterways clean.

Visitors to the City of Suffolk Recreation Centers, Libraries and the Visitor Center will be able to see decals on the sidewalk reading “Every day we love the bay.” The goal of this campaign is to remind community members to keep litter, harmful chemicals and debris out of local storm drains which carry water directly to local waterways.

“We wanted to highlight everyone’s connection to our local waterways,” said Katie Cullipher, an askHRgreen.org team leader. “Clean the Bay Day happens once a year, but we’re surrounded by water here in Hampton Roads every day. Even though you may not live on the water, you’re never very far from it, and our actions can impact the Chesapeake Bay and local waterways.”

Tips for keeping local waterways clean and healthy: