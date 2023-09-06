The house on Greenwood Road in Suffolk that caught fire on Sept. 6, 2023 (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk firefighters have responded to a house fire Wednesday morning south of Holland.

A fire department spokesperson says the fire in the 5800 block of Greenwood Road was under control as of 10:28 a.m. after firefighters were dispatched at 10:03 a.m.

Suffolk firefighters respond to a house fire on Greenwood Road on Sept. 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Visible flames were coming from the back of the house when crews arrived, but no one was home at the time. However, there were two pets on the property at the time.

A photo shared by Suffolk Fire & Rescue shows damage to the home’s rear.

The house on Greenwood Road in Suffolk that caught fire on Sept. 6, 2023 (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.