Suffolk Fire & Rescue respond to garage fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Suffolk responded to a fire that damaged two garages early Monday morning.

Emergency communications was notified around 1:41 a.m. for a structure fire in the 5500 block of Deerfield Court. When crews arrived on scene, they found a large detatched garage with heavy fire showing with extention into another garage.

The fire was marked under control around 2:47 a.m.. No injuries were reported and there were no displacements.

Officials are working to learn the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10