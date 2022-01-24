Suffolk Fire & Rescue respond to garage fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Suffolk responded to a fire that damaged two garages early Monday morning.

Emergency communications was notified around 1:41 a.m. for a structure fire in the 5500 block of Deerfield Court. When crews arrived on scene, they found a large detatched garage with heavy fire showing with extention into another garage.

The fire was marked under control around 2:47 a.m.. No injuries were reported and there were no displacements.

Officials are working to learn the cause of the fire.