NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – If you own guns, you have many ways to secure them in a safe, cost-effective and childproof manner, according to a Suffolk gun expert.

In the wake of the shooting at Richneck Elementary School earlier this month that injured a teacher, a lawyer for the family of the 6-year-old Richneck Elementary School shooter said that the gun he used had been “secured” in the family’s home, according to a statement released Thursday.

How the gun was secured remains unclear. The family’s attorney, James Ellenton, did not respond to 10 On Your Side’s questions.

Alex Pinell, a gun clerk at Suffolk Pawn and Gun, reviewed several weapon storage safety measures. He says there are many safe, affordable and childproof options.

“A lock is a simple device that is meant to disable a firearm to prevent magazine insertion or the firearm being operated,” Pinell said. “Most new guns ship with them.”

He said cable locks are the most commonly used security device. Trigger locks, Pinell said, are fastened to the trigger of a firearm, preventing the trigger from being pulled. He added that they’re very difficult to remove and require a key.

Pinell also advises gun owners to consider small gun safes. Many are roughly the size of a book, and are opened with a key or combination. There are also biometric safes that make guns accessible to the owner.