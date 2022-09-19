SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Suffolk was the target of a false active shooter threat on Monday, police say.

The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a reported active shooter just before noon and performed a sweep of the building, before confirming there was no shooter at 12:04 p.m.

Police are not sure who made the call at this time, but the incident is still under investigation. They said they will enhance security at the school for the remainder of Monday.

Booker T. Washington joins dozens of schools nationwide who’ve been targeted by false shooting or bomb threats recently.

USA Today reported that at least 30 false alarms and threats were made toward schools last week alone. The FBI is investigating to see if there is a possible connection with the threats.

Historically Black colleges and universities have been dealing with bomb threats for months, but so far no arrests have been made.