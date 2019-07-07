Suffolk crews battle fire on Crittenden Road

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Suffolk battled a fire on Crittenden Rd. Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the city of Suffolk, fire crews responded to the 6900 block of Crittenden Road in the northern part of the city around 7:44 p.m and found heavy fire and smoke coming from a one-story home.

One firefighter was injured while putting out the fire and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The fire displaced one person who will be assisted by the Red Cross. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.