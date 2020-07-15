Suffolk announces reopening of the Cypress Park Pool

Aerial view taken from an ultralight aircraft shows a woman swimming in a pool of the Ricklinger Bad public open air pool in Hanover, central Germany, on May 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Julian Stratenschulte / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation announced on Tuesday they would be reopening the Cypress Park Pool since closing for the coronavirus pandemic.

According to city officials, the Cypress Park Pool is currently the only public outdoor pool nestled in the Downtown area of Suffolk.

Admission is free.

Hours of operation:

Sunday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation staff are also offering swim lessons.

City leaders say masks must be worn in the facility, temperature checks are mandatory, and proper social distancing measures will be enforced.

For more information about Cypress Park Pool and swim lessons, call 757-923-2384.

