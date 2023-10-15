WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Submissions are currently open for any improv or comedy acts interested in performing in a new comedy festival coming to Williamsburg in January, according to a release.

The festival will feature four days of improv and stand-up comedy acts on Jan. 25-28. A mix of headliner acts and submission-based performances from around the country, will be featured.

Individuals interested must present a video showcasing a past performance and pay a submission fee of $20, for improv, and $10, for stand-up, to be considered for the event.

College performers may submit their acts for free, according to a release. The main sponsor of the festival is the city of Williamsburg,

“We’re extremely excited to showcase a variety of known and up-and-coming talent within the festival,” said event producer Liz Sykes, in a release.

Submissions are open until Nov. 2, and the final lineup of programming for the festival will be

announced in December.

