NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk has some of the best pizza in the nation, according to a study by Anytime Estimate.

The website analyzed business and census data, economic and labor statistics, and Google Trends data to determine the rankings.

Detroit took the top spot, with Cleveland, Columbus, Boston and Pittsburgh rounding out the top five.

Even though it has the highest density of pizza shops per square mile, New York doesn’t even crack the top 15, but Norfolk made the list at an impressive ranking of 10 out of the 50 cities listed.

According to Anytime Estimate, the average price for a cheese pizza in Norfolk is $8.02.

Norfolk (along with Virginia Beach) ranks number one in search interest for both meat pizza and “New York-style” pizza.

And if you’re interested in where not to get a pizza, the study found the following five cities were least impressive:

Riverside, California New Orleans, Louisiana Birmingham, Alabama Houston, Texas San Antonio, Texas

To see the complete list of rankings and for the breakdown of the methodology used in the study, click here.