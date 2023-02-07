HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Three students from Hampton Roads schools won the Virginia Congressional App Challenge.

The U.S. House of Representatives hosts a district-wide Congressional App Challenges for middle school and high school students to encourage them to learn to code and inspire them to pursue careers in computer science.

This competition is usually contested by high school students but Jamie Ashby is the first eighth-grade student in the district to win.

Below are the following winners in the Hampton Roads area:

Congressional App Challenge Winner VA03 2022

Skin in the Game

By Jamie Ashby

Booker T Washington Middle – Newport News

Congressional App Challenge Winner VA01 2022

Milestone

By Joshua Markle

New Horizons Regional Education Center – Hampton

Congressional App Challenge Winner VA02 2022

Learn2Code

By Luke Baja-Ricketts

First Colonial – Virginia Beach

Below are the following winners from other Virginia schools

Congressional App Challenge Winner VA04 2022

Tiresias

By William Vo, Owen Sheffield, William Pielmeier, and Xavier Santos

Congressional App Challenge Winner VA05 2022

Turbulent

By Anna Rosner

Congressional App Challenge Winner VA07 2022

Scholance

By Vihaan Dutta and Pranav Chinthakuntla

Congressional App Challenge Winner VA08 2022

HeartHealth

By Arnav Talreja, Anisha Talreja, and Neel Jain

Congressional App Challenge Winner VA09 2022

Launch Log

By Ian Rhudy

Congressional App Challenge Winner VA10 2022

RoutineRemind

By Samvrit Rao , Rohan Kotla , and Soham Jain

OtoScan

By Lakshmi Sritan Motati and Omkar Kovvali

The 2022 Congressional App Challenge smashed previous participation records, as it drew to a close on November 1, 2022.

9,011 students registered for this year’s competition creating 2,707 fully-functioning apps for 335 Members of Congress across 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Mariana Islands, American Samoa, and the District of Columbia.

This year’s competition set the record for the most student registration, most apps submitted, most apps per district submitted, and most districts receiving over 20 apps.