HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Three students from Hampton Roads schools won the Virginia Congressional App Challenge.
The U.S. House of Representatives hosts a district-wide Congressional App Challenges for middle school and high school students to encourage them to learn to code and inspire them to pursue careers in computer science.
This competition is usually contested by high school students but Jamie Ashby is the first eighth-grade student in the district to win.
Below are the following winners in the Hampton Roads area:
- Congressional App Challenge Winner VA03 2022
Skin in the Game
By Jamie Ashby
Booker T Washington Middle – Newport News
- Congressional App Challenge Winner VA01 2022
Milestone
By Joshua Markle
New Horizons Regional Education Center – Hampton
- Congressional App Challenge Winner VA02 2022
Learn2Code
By Luke Baja-Ricketts
First Colonial – Virginia Beach
Below are the following winners from other Virginia schools
- Congressional App Challenge Winner VA04 2022
Tiresias
By William Vo, Owen Sheffield, William Pielmeier, and Xavier Santos
- Congressional App Challenge Winner VA05 2022
Turbulent
By Anna Rosner
- Congressional App Challenge Winner VA07 2022
Scholance
By Vihaan Dutta and Pranav Chinthakuntla
- Congressional App Challenge Winner VA08 2022
HeartHealth
By Arnav Talreja, Anisha Talreja, and Neel Jain
- Congressional App Challenge Winner VA09 2022
Launch Log
By Ian Rhudy
- Congressional App Challenge Winner VA10 2022
RoutineRemind
By Samvrit Rao, Rohan Kotla, and Soham Jain
- Congressional App Challenge Winner VA11 2022
OtoScan
By Lakshmi Sritan Motati and Omkar Kovvali
The 2022 Congressional App Challenge smashed previous participation records, as it drew to a close on November 1, 2022.
9,011 students registered for this year’s competition creating 2,707 fully-functioning apps for 335 Members of Congress across 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Mariana Islands, American Samoa, and the District of Columbia.
This year’s competition set the record for the most student registration, most apps submitted, most apps per district submitted, and most districts receiving over 20 apps.