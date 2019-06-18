Student charged in connection to laced candy incident at Southampton County High School

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A high school student is facing several charges after candy laced with an unknown substance sent eight other students to the hospital earlier this month.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday a 16-year-old female at Southampton County High School turned herself in on Sunday, June 16.

She appeared in the Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Monday before being released to her parents, the release said.

Jaden Phillips

The student, who has not been identified by authorities, is charged with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II narcotics and nine counts of distribution of drugs on school grounds.

This comes a week after deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaden Phillips, and charged him with felony counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution to someone under 18.

Phillips, who was arraigned on the charges late last week, received a $10,000 bond in a hearing on Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Phillips’ attorney argued that the teen has no prior criminal history and needed to be released on bond so that he could work. He also argued there was a lack of evidence connecting Phillips to the crime.

The prosecution argued that Phillips is a danger to the community and they have a witness who connects him to the distribution of the candy.

Seven of the students who fell ill after ingesting the substance were treated and released from the hospital last week. One of the students was transferred to another hospital.