Student accused of having loaded gun at high school indicted on charges

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of having a loaded gun on school property when he was a high school senior has been indicted on two charges.

James City County police charged Da’Quan Thomas Ky’Le Williams with felony possession of a firearm on school property and felony second offense carrying a concealed weapon back in May.

Police said officers responded to Warhill High School on May 17 after another student reported Williams had a gun. A loaded 9mm handgun was found in Williams’ gym bag.

Officials with Williamsburg-James City County Schools told 10 On Your Side Williams completed the requirements to receive his diploma in June 2019. He did not take part in the school’s graduation ceremony.

Court records show Da’Quan Thomas Ky’Le Williams was indicted was on the charges Sept. 18. He is due back in court Nov. 7.