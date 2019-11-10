Live Now
Shed fire on S. George Washington Highway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake firefighters responded to the 300 block of S. George Washington Highway for a structure fire.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 5 pm. on Sunday.

According to the Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Lt. Warren, the structure was a shed and greenhouse combination.

The fire has been put out at this time and appears to have been accidental.

Officials have closed S. George Washington Highway in both directions at Prescott Circle. 

No injuries were reported.

