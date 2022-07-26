HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Strong thunderstorms impacted Hampton Roads and parts of the Outer Banks Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:20 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning effective until 5 p.m. for Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk and Nags Head. Residents are expected to feel winds of up to 60 mph with possible penny-sized hail.

The latest follows a separate Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued around 3:30 p.m. Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Chesapeake. The warning remained until 4:15 p.m. Residents in the area experienced winds of up to 60 mph.

10 On Your Side received reports of helicopters “tipped over” at Naval Station Norfolk following the strong winds. There is still limited information and 10 On Your Side is waiting to learn more.

Across Norfolk, police dispatch confirmed a report of a downed tree at Montague Avenue and Pythean Street around 4:40 p.m.

Around 5:20 p.m., Suffolk Fire & Rescue posted photos of a downed tree that landed on top of a car and subsequently blocked traffic on Bennetts Pasture Road. 10 On Your Side is learning more regarding possible injuries following the incident.

This is breaking news and will be updated. For the latest weather updates in your area, CLICK HERE.

Storm damage, July 26, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

