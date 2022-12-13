HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they’re investigating a string of mailbox vandalism/thefts that have happened over the past month and a half.

About nine blue mail drop-off boxes with the U.S. Postal Service were tampered with between October 23 and December 11, police say. The Hampton Police Division’s Economic Crime Unit and the United States Postal Inspector Task Force are investigating.

The mailboxes are at these locations:

3100 block of Victoria Boulevard

200 block of Hampton Roads Avenue

2000 block of Kecoughtan Road

1300 block of LaSalle Avenue

2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard

1900 block of E. Pembroke Avenue

1500 block of E. Pembroke Avenue

1st block of E. Mellen Street

Hampton police have not disclosed a possible motive at this time, and no suspect information is available. They say if you believe your mail has been stolen related to these incidents, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

They say the best way to send sensitive mail is to drop parcels inside of a Post Office building or physically hand them to a mail carrier. Don’t approach someone who you may think is involved with suspicious activity. Instead, call police.

WAVY is working to gather more information about these incidents. Check back for updates later today.