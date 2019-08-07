Storms bringing lots of lightning and rain to region; Flash flood warning for Southside until 7:45

Lightning struck a tree on John Jay Lane in Pembroke Manor on August 7, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Caron Sanson)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A line of severe storms stretching all the way from northeast North Carolina to the Eastern Shore has brought heavy lightning, rain, hail over an inch in diameter and heavy winds Wednesday afternoon.

Flash flood warnings have been issued until 7:45 p.m. for most of the Southside.

The winds over 60 mph in spots brought down a tree on I-664 South at the Bowers Hill interchange with I-264 in Chesapeake. At least one lane is closed.

The hail has dropped in several areas, including the Ocean View area of Norfolk and over the Chesapeake Bay northeast of Poquoson.

Lightning destroyed a tree here on John Jay Lane in the Pembroke Manor area of Virginia Beach.

Central Baptist Church next to Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk was also struck, but there was no active fire when firefighters arrived.

About 5,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power in the area as of 5 p.m.

The Neptune statue surrounded in darkness as clouds reach the Oceanfront

