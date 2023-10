SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a storage shed caught fire overnight in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says crews responded to the 1000 block of Cogic Square around 2 a.m. and found the fire coming from an attached storage shed.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was displaced.

Suffolk firefighters respond to a shed fire on October 31, 2023 (Via Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

The cause of the fire hasn’t been shared at this time.