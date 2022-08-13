VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach.

Crews were dispatched just before 12:30 a.m. to the golf course in the 4700 block of Indian River Road after a passerby saw fire at the far end of the course, per Barbara Morrison with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The storage shed was fully engulfed when crews arrived and was marked under control at 1:21 a.m. It was marked out around 2:16 a.m.

A storage building for landscape equipment and golf carts caught fire overnight at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach. (Courtesy of Virginia Beach Fire Department)

No injuries were reported, and firefighters say the building mostly housed landscape equipment and golf carts.

The cause is under investigation.