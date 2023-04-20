NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A stolen vehicle chase that began on Interstate 464 near Freeman Avenue in Chesapeake ended with a crash and arrest of a juvenile at a Norfolk intersection Thursday evening, Chesapeake Police said.

Two people who were passengers in the alleged stolen vehicle left the scene and were seen heading near the area of Ohio Street, but they have not been found as yet, police said.

Around 6:37 p.m., Chesapeake Police said it tried to stop the driver of what it said was a stolen vehicle on I-464, but the driver did not stop and led officers on a pursuit through Chesapeake into Norfolk.

The driver of the vehicle drove across the Berkley Bridge into Norfolk before crashing into two vehicles at the intersection of East Brambleton Avenue and St. Paul’s Boulevard near Scope Arena.

The driver, a juvenile boy, tried to get out of the vehicle to leave on foot, police said, but was taken into custody by officers before he could do so.

One person in one of the uninvolved vehicles was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The juvenile suspect reported no injuries, police said, but he was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Several charges related to the incident are pending, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or can submit a tip at P3Tips.com or on the P3Tips app.