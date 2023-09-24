NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Day returns to Naval Station Norfolk (NAVSTA) on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. The event returns after a four year hiatus.

During STEM Day nearly 3,000 local 5th graders will tour various Navy warships, aircraft static displays and also participate in more than 45 STEM exhibits.

Fleet Fest kicks off the next day and will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Fleet Fest is a wonderful opportunity for us to open the gates to the Hampton Roads community, guests from throughout the United States and really all over the globe to see the world’s largest and most operational naval station,” said Capt. Janet Days, NAVSTA Norfolk Commanding Officer. “Our Sailors and civilians work hard every single day and take a great deal of pride in what they do. This event also gives them the opportunity to showcase their hard work and dedication. We are thrilled to bring this huge community outreach event back this year.”

The USS George Washington (CVN 73) and USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) will participate in Fleet Fest with tours throughout the day.

In addition to the Navy ships, United States Coast Guard Seneca (WMEC 906) will also be providing tours.