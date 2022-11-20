NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Norfolk formally unveiled Saturday the Norfolk Arts-commissioned life-sized bronze sculpture of Richard A. Tucker that sits directly in front of the Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library.

Mayor Kenneth Alexander noted in a Facebook post that the sculpture “honors and memorializes Mr. Tucker and his legacy as Norfolk’s first African American principal and a staunch advocate for educating underserved communities.”

Besides Alexander, Richard A. Tucker III, the great-grandson of Richard A. Tucker, as well as Councilwoman Danica Royster and Councilman Paul Riddick attended the dedication, as did Vinnie Bagwell of Yonkers, N.Y., who created the sculpture.

The details of the sculpture, according to Norfolk Arts, honor the culture and history of the Campostella community and the people who live, work and contribute to it. A bas-relief on the back of his jacket highlights the story of Tucker and the community, and the sculpture was polished with a black patina.

Tucker appears wearing a three-piece suit, cutaway jacket and tie and button-down vest that reveals a pocket watch chain tucked underneath. A book held in his right hand references the Bible, literacy and learning, according to Norfolk Arts.

“Vinnie Bagwell, thank you for exemplifying Mr. Tucker’s commitment to service through this precious piece of art that will be present for many generations to come,” Alexander said.