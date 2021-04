The weather today is a mixed bag of everything. If you like a little chill, we've got that this morning. If you like the sunshine, we've got that. If you like the warmth, we've got that. If you like the rain, we've got that. If you like thunder & lightning, we've got that too!

A beautiful, calm sunrise this morning is helping our temperatures in the 40s become more comfortable, as they'll eventually climb into the 60s by late morning. Also, if you missed the surf this morning there may be another window tomorrow morning.