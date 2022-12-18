YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County.

State police have also formally identified the three people killed. Family members had previously confirmed with 10 On Your Side their identities, all of whom are from Hampton Roads – Xzavier Evans, 25, of Norfolk, Johntae Russell, 21, of Norfolk and Montia Bouie, 19, of Chesapeake.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

State police said none of the three people who died were driving any vehicle, and none were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

More details on the crash investigation will be provided later this week after consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, state police said, and the National Transportation Safety Board also has an investigation team working with the state police on the investigation.

State police said once charges have been placed, more updated information will be provided.