State Police: Passenger dead, driver sustains life-threatening injuries following 2-vehicle crash in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A passenger died following a two-vehicle crash in James City County Saturday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. Saturday on Rochambeau Drive, east of Patriot Lane.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the drivers, operating a 2017 Honda Accord, was making a U-Turn in the roadway, and crossed the double solid yellow lines, when it was struck in the passenger side by a 2013 Jeep Wrangler.

The impact of the crash killed the passenger from the Honda Accord, identified as the 59-year-old wife of the driver. The driver of the Honda suffered life-threatening injuries was sent to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Jeep did not sustain any injuries. State Police say alcohol or speed were not contributing factors. There are currently no charges pending.

The crash is still under investigation.