State Police on scene of fatal crash on I-85 in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash in Brunswick County Tuesday morning.

According to a release from Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police just after 10:30 a.m., the crash occurred on I-85 at mile marker 21.

Troopers are currently on the scene. On Tuesday, state police also responded to two fatal crashes in James City County just hours between each other.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash. No further information has been released.