PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One person was injured by broken glass following a shooting on Interstate 264 in Portsmouth early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

A 59-year-old man driving a white 2014 Ford Explorer saw a white Chevy Tahoe or Yukon SUV following his vehicle for several miles, and according to a State Police preliminary investigation, when he drove off the interstate at the Victory Boulevard exit, the man’s vehicle was struck several times by bullets.

The white-colored SUV left the scene and continued east on I-264, police said, and the driver of the Ford Explorer suffered non-life-threatening injuries due to broken glass. A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the Ford Explorer was not injured, State Police said.

Virginia State Police said they are looking for any witnesses driving on I-264 eastbound in the vicinity of the Victory Boulevard exit prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information. They ask that anyone with information about this shooting, or anyone who witnessed suspicious behavior, to contact State Police at 757-424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

State Police said this is still an active and ongoing criminal investigation.