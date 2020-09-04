State Police investigating I-64 crash that killed Portsmouth man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A crash on Interstate 64 that killed a Portsmouth man Wednesday morning is under investigation by Virginia State Police.

The crash happened just before 7:40 a.m. on westbound I-64 near mile marker 281 in Norfolk, just east of the Military Highway ramp. Police say a Ford cargo van swerved and struck a BMW M3 in another lane. The van then struck a Jersey wall on the left, before running off the right side of the road into a tree.

The driver of the van, Daniel R. Moore, 26, of Portsmouth, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died. Police say he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the BMW wasn’t injured and was also wearing a seat belt.

The crash was still under investigation as of Friday, but police say a medical emergency was a factor in the crash.

