YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident.

Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.

Wooster was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where he later died from the injuries suffered during the crash.

State Police had said it was looking for witnesses who may have been driving in the area around Bypass Road prior to or after the incident.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with the Virginia State Police said it has identified a suspect, and it is investigating and working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney. The incident, she said, is still under investigation, with charges pending.

Wooster was one of two people killed in separate crashes over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to State Police.

A four-vehicle crash Nov. 12 in Hampton on Interstate 64 westbound, west of King Street, killed one of the drivers, Lorenzo Arline II, 29.

One of the drivers involved in that incident, Mauro Francisco Zamora, 21, was arrested and faces five charges, including involuntary manslaughter. His passenger, Francisco Mauro Zamora Barahona, 48, was also charged with obstruction of justice.